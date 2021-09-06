Civilian injured after pressure mob planted by Maoists goes off

Hyderabad: A civilian was injured after a pressure bomb planted by Maoists in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district went off. According to the sources Brahmanaidu, who hailed from Pujarigudem village, was injured by the pressure bomb planted by banned Maoists. The bomb was put up near wall posters of Maoists, said the police.

The incident reportedly spread panic in the district, and took place on Monday around 7 p.m. The incident took place at mangrove near Lenin colony of Charla. According to local media reports, the Charla-Sabari committee of the Maoists put up posters demanding the state government to release 13 political undertrials from various jails of the country.

However the victim, who was going towards Lenin Colony from Pujarigudem got curious about the parcel of posters , which was lying on the side of the road and checked it out of curiosity.

The pressure bomb was exploded as soon as the victim checked the parcel. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment by local people.

Local people have reportedly raised eyebrows over the acts of Maoists to put up the pressure bombs near the posters. The incident has created fears among the residents of the agency areas of Bhadrachalam.