Civilian injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in Poonch

Jammu, Nov 26 : One civilian was injured on Thursday in ceasefire violation by Pakistan on the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of J&K.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Devender Anand said at about 1.30 p.m. on Thursday Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars in Kirni, Qasba and Shahpur sectors of Poonch district to which Indian army retaliated befittingly.

According to police sources, one civilian was injured in Kirni sector and has been admitted to the hospital.

Since the beginning of this year Pakistan has with impunity violated the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999. At least 30 civilians have been killed and over 120 injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC since January 2020.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.