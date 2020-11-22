Civilian injured in Kabul IED blasts

Kabul, Nov 22 : A day after 23 rockets hit Kabul killing nine people and injuring nearly 50 others, there were two separate IED blasts on Sunday in the Afghan capital which wounded one civilian, leading to widespread panic.

The civilian was wounded after a sticky improvised explosive device (IED) attached to a wagon-type taxi detonated at 6.10 a.m. in Hesa-e-Hawal-e-Khair Khana Mina, Xinhua news agency quoted Kabul police spokesman Ferdaus Faramarz as saying to the media.

“The wounded taxi driver was transported to a nearby hospital,” he said.

The second blast came minutes later, hitting a ranger-type Afghan National Army’s vehicle in Sultan Mahmoud Watt, the road connecting the international airport to the Intercontinental Hotel.

The second explosion did not result in any injuries, however, two vehicles were damaged.

Unofficial sources said four people were wounded in the first blast, adding the taxi belonged to personnel of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the country’s national intelligence agency.

On Saturday, 23 rockets hit different parts of Kabul following two IED explosions in the Afghan capital, officials said..

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

Over the past months, big Afghan cities have witnessed a spate of terror attacks by Taliban insurgents and the Islamic State.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.