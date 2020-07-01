Civilian killed in Sopore in ‘crossfire’, say police

Srinagar: Hundreds of people participated in the funeral prayer of a civilian who got killed in crossfire in Sopore town in North Kashmir. Bashir Ahmad, a resident of HMT area of the city, was killed in a shoot-out between militants and security forces on Wednesday.

Ahmad, a contractor, has gone to Sopore along with his grandson to check one of his ongoing projects and was killed in a gunfight between militants and security forces. The family of the deceased accused the security forces of killing the elderly man in Sopore deliberately.

Relatives of civilian Bahsir Ahmad Khan who was killed during a shootout between rebels and Indian Forces wail during his funeral in Srinagar, Indian Administered Kashmir on 01 July 2020. A CRPF man and Civilian Bashir was killed after rebels attacked Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) party in Sopore district north of Kashmir valley. (Photo: Muzamil Bhat)

The family members said that Bashir was dragged out of his vehicle and shot from close range by paramilitary troops after militants attack a CRPF patrolling party. “My father was killed in cold blood. We were informed over phone by people in the area. They phoned from Sopore and told us that our father was killed by security forces,” his son told newspapers.

The police chief of the areas, in response to the claims made by the family, said that miscreants have used social media to defame the image of the security forces. He also claimed that the son of the deceased issued the statement “under the threat of militants.”