CJI Bobde likens mass farmer protests to Tablighi Jamaat event

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad A. Bobde voiced concerns about the farmers’ protests saying that the mass gatherings might lead to a problem like the Tablighi Jamaat “super-spreader” event in March of 2020.

While hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on Thursday that was accusing the Centre and Delhi government of failing to stop the spread of COVID-19, the CJI made the remark that the farmers’ protests may lead to a “problem similar to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation.”

Addressing the Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, who is representing the Centre, justice Bobde said, “Same problem will arise from the farmers’ protests… don’t know if they are protected from COVID-19.”

He further directed the Solicitor-General to keep the court informed on what guidelines are being issued to prevent such an event from happening again.

The Solicitor-General replied that guidelines were already in place, and asked for two weeks to file a reply. He added that the investigation of the Tablighi Jamaat event was still being conducted by the Delhi Police.

The PIL filed by Jammu-based advocate Supriya Pandita, who was represented by advocate Omprakash Parihar, sought a CBI probe for the circumstances that lead to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz and a large number of migrant workers who had gathered en masse at the Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, anxious to leave for their hometowns.