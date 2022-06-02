CJI NV Ramana, KCR inaugurate 32 Judicial district courts in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana’s 32 judicial district courts opened on Thursday. The district courts were launched at the High Court premises by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Justice NV Ramana and Chief Minister KCR.

Justice NV Ramana, speaking on the occasion, stated that Telangana was established after various agitations. The CJI stated that initiatives are being taken to bring the judiciary closer to the people and create public knowledge about it. The new courts, he said, were established to bring justice closer to the people, and it was the first time that so many courts were opened at the same time.

In Telangana, he remarked, decentralisation of administration and decentralisation of justice is underway. He stated that the Telangana administration places a high value on the judiciary. “CM KCR had recognised the necessity for judicial growth for the state’s development, the CJI remarked. Justice NV Ramana also proposed that the legal system make considerable use of IT services available in the country.

The new districts, KCR said, were created as part of administrative reforms. He further said that the CJI made a speedy decision on the district courts and raised the number of judges in the High Court at the CJI’s request.

Decentralization of administration, according to the CM, is yielding positive effects. KCR remarked that the City Civil Court should be separated into the Rangareddy District Court.