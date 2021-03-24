CJI SA Bobde recommends Justice NV Ramana as his successor

(Credits: Live Law)

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde has recommended Justice NV Ramana as his successor, to become the 48th CJI.

Second-senior most Judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Ramana assumed office on February 17, 2014. His term will expire on August 26, 2022.

Justice Ramana enrolled as an Advocate in February 1983 at the Andhra Pradesh High Court. He worked as a Panel Counsel for various Government Organizations.

He has also served as an Additional Standing Counsel for Central Government and Standing Counsel for Railways in the Central Administrative Tribunal at Hyderabad. He further functioned as an Additional Advocate General of Andhra Pradesh.

He was appointed as a permanent Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on June 27, 2000. He functioned as the Acting Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court from March 10, 2013 to May 20, 2013.

He was elevated as the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court wef September 2, 2013.

The term of CJI Bobde is set to expire on 23rd April this year.