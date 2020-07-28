CJI: UP is suffering cos someone with 64 cases was released on bail

New Delhi, July 28 : Chief Justice S.A. Bobde on Tuesday came down heavily on the Uttar Pradesh administration suffering the state has been suffering as someone with 64 cases was released on bail.

A bench comprising the Chief Justice, Justice A.S. Bopanna and Justice V. Ramasubramanian made this sharp observation refusing bail to man with 8 criminal cases.

The Chief Justice, citing the Vikas Dubey case, told the petitioner’s counsel: “Your client is a dangerous man. We cannot release him on bail. See what happened in the other case.”

The petitioner sought bail on medical ground, as he was suffering from several diseases.

The prosecution pointed out there were 8 criminal cases against him at one police station, and contended before the bench that how a person with such a criminal background could be released from jail.

In the Vikas Dubey encounter case, the apex court had also asked the former apex court judge headed committee to examine how Dubey with so many cases was released on bail.

The UP government had informed the apex court that Dubey brutally massacred 8 policemen using 90 criminals of his gang and then mutilated their bodies. Dubey was serving a life sentence and he was out on parole when this massacre happened on July 2.

On July 20, the apex court had told the Uttar Pradesh government that it is appalled that Vikas Dubey was released on bail despite so many cases against him and this shows the failure of the institution to keep someone like him behind bars.

“If they have made certain statements and then something has followed, you should look into this,” said the Chief Justice.

The bench said it is appalled at the fact that a person like Dubey was let out on bail, and this shows failure of an institution. “We want an accurate report of all the orders,” added the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice also added “What is at stake is not that one incident in UP. What is at stake is the whole system. Remember that.”

Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing UP police, had contended before the bench that “we can’t demoralise the police force”. Chief Justice Bobde said: “Strengthen the rule of law and police force won’t ever be demoralised.”

