Clash between rival gangs kills 4 in northwest Pakistan

Clashes between rival groups are common in northwest Pakistan.

By Mansoor Published: 22nd September 2020 3:58 pm IST
Peshawar: A bloody shootout between two rival groups has left four people dead and five others injured in northwest Pakistan, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday in the Naseerabad area of Bannu district bordering north Waziristan.

Three persons from one group and one from another group were killed in the gun battle. The reason behind the shooting could not be ascertained, police said.

At least 15 people were killed and 16 injured in a clash between two rival gangs in the Mulazai Amakhel area bordering South Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in April this year.

Source: PTI
