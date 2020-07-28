Clash over ‘dangal’ leaves 9 injured in UP

Pratapgarh: Members of two communities clashed in Maharajpur village in Baghrai police station area of Pratapgarh district late on Monday night.

Nine persons were injured in the clash.

According to reports, a ‘dangal’ (wrestling event) was organised in Maharajpur village, Uttar Pradesh, on July 25.

Locals claim that Ashiq Ali, Asgar Ali and some other people from Ahladganj village started interfering in the sport and even got into a scuffle with the organisers.

However, the elders intervened and pacified both the groups.

The clash on Monday night is believed to be the fallout of the scuffle which took place during the ‘dangal’ held on Nag Panchami a few days ago.

A large number of Dalits, including women, surrounded the Baghrai police station on Tuesday morning, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused persons.

Pratapgarh Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said that an FIR has been lodged and raids were being carried out to arrest the accused.

He said that additional police force has been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident.

