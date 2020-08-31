Clashes after police stop Muharram processions in Srinagar

By News Desk 1 Published: 31st August 2020 6:43 am IST

Srinagar, Aug 31 : Scores of mourners were injured over the weekend after security forces fired pellets and tear shells on Muharram processions at Bemina and Zadibal areas in Srinagar, even as police said more than 15 of its personnel were injured in stone pelting.

The photos of some of those who were injured in pellet firing went viral on the social media.

Suhail, one of those injured in Bemina on Saturday, said police fired pellets on a peaceful procession.

“It was a peaceful procession,” he said. “I was hit with pellets and a rubber bullet.”

Meanwhile, police, in a statement on Sunday said that in Srinagar, Muharram processions were taken out at dozens of places and at some places, participants pelted stones when told processions were not allowed in the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to police, most of such processions retracted peacefully but at few places, the participants started pushing police and even resorted to stone pelting.

“During intense stone pelting, more than 15 police personnel were grievously injured and immediately hospitalised,” police said.

Police said an FIR has been registered and investigations have been taken up.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

