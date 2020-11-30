Class XII student commits suicide in posh Kolkata high-rise

News Desk 1Published: 30th November 2020 5:05 pm IST
Class XII student commits suicide in posh Kolkata high-rise

Kolkata, Nov 30 : A Class Xii student committed suicide by jumping off the 24th floor of a post high-rise in Kolkata’s EM Bypass locality on Monday, the police said. The residents of the building heard a thud and saw the boy lying in a pool of blood near Tower No. 5. They informed the police immediately.

According to primary investigation, the boy, who was a student of a city-base reputed English medium school, fell off from the balcony. Officials of the detective department of Kolkata Police visited the complex to investigate if there was any foul play behind the incident.

The sleuths are also investigating if the boy had a fight with his family before the incident. Sources said the victim was suffering from acute depression due to his studies for the past few months.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Modi govt must not make it an ego conflict, Raghav Chadha on farmer unrest
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 30th November 2020 5:05 pm IST
Back to top button