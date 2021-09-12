CLAT coaching, a new initiative of MS Education academy

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 12th September 2021 1:27 pm IST
MS to offer free education for Inter, degree students who lost father to COVID-19
MS education academy, Hyderabad too has decided to lend a helping hand to the students who have lost their father to COVID-19 pandemic by offering free education.

Hyderabad: After guiding the Muslim youths for medicine, engineering, chartered accountancy, and civil services, the MS Education academy is now launching its Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) coaching program.

The MS Education academy has launched the CLAT awareness campaign from the month of August to encourage Muslim students to take admission in law.

The MS Education academy has conducted more than a dozen online sessions with the help of renowned scholars connected with law universities across the country to provide information to the students about the job opportunities in the field of law.

To shed light on this initiative, the MS Education academy Director Dr. Mohammed Muazzam Hussain said, “By introducing CLAT coaching, our aim is to provide information to the students about the opportunities in the field of law which is a respectable profession. The law graduates would be able to fight against the injustice in the society.”

The admission for the LLB is open for intermediate as well as degree holders but the duration for both of these categories will be different.

While the duration for this course for the degree holders will be 2 years it will be 5 years for the intermediate students.

Those who are interested in law coaching can contact the Principal of any branch of the MS junior Colleges or contact on: 7330 990 022.

