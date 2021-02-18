‘Clean up your bicycles’: Akshay Kumar’s old tweet on fuel prices goes viral

Mumbai: Incessant rise in fuel prices has become a major concern for the common people across the country, as the prices have already crossed Rs 100 per litre in Rajasthan. Amid all this, an old tweet of Akshay Kumar where he cared and spoke about skyrocketing prices of fuel is going viral on social media.

The old tweet dates back to 2012 where Akshay Kumar had raised his voice about the soaring fuel prices. On 27 February 2012, the actor had tweeted, “Guys, I think it’s time to clean up your bicycles and hit the road! As per sources, expecting another petrol price hike.”

He, however, deleted the tweet later for which he received massive wrath from the netizens. Screenshot of the ‘now unavailable’ tweet is doing rounds on the internet and many Twitter users are calling out the actor for his ‘selective silence’ on social media when it comes to issues that affected the common man.

Another tweet of Akshay Kumar from May 2011 too is being circulated on social media where he said, “Couldn’t even get to my house at nite for all of Mumbai was queuing up for #petrol before the prices rocketed again.” He, however, did not delete the tweet and is now being retweeted by many social media users.

Couldn't even get to my house at nite for all of Mumbai was queuing up for #petrol before the prices rocketed again. — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 16, 2011

Not just Akshay Kumar, many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher too tweeted about the price hikes in 2012. Both the actors let their humour shine, in 2012, when they spoke about the fuel price hike and shared jokes about the same on Twitter.

Hon @PMOIndia @narendramodi you must listen to @akshaykumar @AnupamPKher @vivekagnihotri @SrBachchan they are afraid to talk so sharing their tweet

Mr Amitabh was going to burn his car when petrol was only 75₹ by now all his cars must be burnt! Make @Swamy39 FM & control prices pic.twitter.com/iuJCUusWsp — Ajay (@TechyMechy) February 18, 2021

And now, many social media users are questioning celebrities for keeping mum or just cracking a harmless joke on the fuel price hike.

Once upon a time few celebraties were concerned over inflation & rising fuel prices. Now they are not? Reason for change :

– Achhe Din aa Gaye hai ? OR

– Hindu Khatre me hai ?@SrBachchan @AnupamPKher @vivekagnihotri @ashokepandit pic.twitter.com/S3ZtVm7TV4 — Naveen Shahi (@Naveen_Kr_Shahi) May 22, 2018

Petrol price hiked for 9th day in a row.



Last time when Amitabh, Ajay, Akshay, Rajat,Sudhir etc criticised gov Manmohan Singh was PM. — WhatsApp University (@PunnyBhaiya) February 17, 2021

Where have all these wise cracks and Lols disappeared? Do we now live in an age where making puerile wise cracks also requires great courage? https://t.co/OYqmN3kVEd — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) June 24, 2020

Mr Kumar ! What happened ! No tweets ?? Is it because you are also Queing up to get fuel in ur multiple cars ??? Shame on people like you who owe allegiance to a party and not to nation! #Disgraceful #SoSorryBJP #PetrolDieselPriceHike #PeTrolled #bjpfailsindia #SaveDemocracy — Mayank Singhvi (@IamMayankS) May 22, 2018