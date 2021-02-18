‘Clean up your bicycles’: Akshay Kumar’s old tweet on fuel prices goes viral

Mumbai: Incessant rise in fuel prices has become a major concern for the common people across the country, as the prices have already crossed Rs 100 per litre in Rajasthan. Amid all this, an old tweet of Akshay Kumar where he cared and spoke about skyrocketing prices of fuel is going viral on social media.
The old tweet dates back to 2012 where Akshay Kumar had raised his voice about the soaring fuel prices. On 27 February 2012, the actor had tweeted, “Guys, I think it’s time to clean up your bicycles and hit the road! As per sources, expecting another petrol price hike.”
He, however, deleted the tweet later for which he received massive wrath from the netizens. Screenshot of the ‘now unavailable’ tweet is doing rounds on the internet and many Twitter users are calling out the actor for his ‘selective silence’ on social media when it comes to issues that affected the common man.
Another tweet of Akshay Kumar from May 2011 too is being circulated on social media where he said, “Couldn’t even get to my house at nite for all of Mumbai was queuing up for #petrol before the prices rocketed again.” He, however, did not delete the tweet and is now being retweeted by many social media users.
Not just Akshay Kumar, many celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher too tweeted about the price hikes in 2012. Both the actors let their humour shine, in 2012, when they spoke about the fuel price hike and shared jokes about the same on Twitter.
And now, many social media users are questioning celebrities for keeping mum or just cracking a harmless joke on the fuel price hike.