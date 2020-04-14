Clean your shoes thoroughly before stepping out of COVID-19 ward

Atlanta: A study conducted for a Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) journal titled Emerging Infectious Diseases claimed that about half of the healthcare professionals working in intensive care units carried the coronavirus on the soles of their shoes. The report also found that there was a 100 per cent positive rate from the floor of the pharmacy, where only healthcare workers and no patients travelled.



“Until now they have been no advisory on the best methods for cleaning shoes to best protect against the virus.” said an advisory. Sanitization of shoes is very important for all the medical workers who are serving in the wards and hospitals of the deadly virus.

Moreover, in a country like India where they are already facing a shortage of PPE things might take a turn for the worse.

The nurses and workers of these wards are now taking steps to bleach their shoes overnight to stay safe as exposed by the lady in TikTok video that went viral.

Researchers also recommended the medical workers to wash their shoes at a very high temperature (140 F), bleach them and add 70 per cent alcohol while washing.

Bleaching has been clinically proven to kill bacteria and virus.

