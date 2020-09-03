Cleaning works begin at Hussain Sagar by Civic body

Three Degrade Utility Crafts have been deployed by HMDA to clear out float thrash from the lake and thrash on pavement cleared by GHMC.

By Mohammed Hussain Updated: 3rd September 2020 2:17 pm IST

Hyderabad: Soon after the festive mood ended after Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, the GHMC and HMDA took the clean up exercise at Hussain Sagar.

Three dredge utility crafts and two floating collectors were deployed by the HMDA and the work for clearing up waste from pavements around the areas of lake were taken up by GHMC.

“A total of two to three thousand metric tonnes of waste are excavated after the Nimarjan, but since this year not many permissions were given and people mostly had small idols which made the remnants very less this year,” said an official from HMDA.

