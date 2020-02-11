Cleanliness drive held at Filmnagar

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In line with Hyderabad city’s aspiration of being ranked amongst the top 10 cleanest cities in India, Phoenix Foundation, in association with Rouble Nagi Art Foundation (RNAF) conducted a cleanliness drive and an Art Camp. The cleanliness drive was aimed at showcasing the importance of sanitation & cleanliness and stressed upon the need to keep the surroundings clean in order to lead a healthier life.

An art camp was also conducted at the round table school at Filmnagar for the benefit of the residents of underprivileged residential units located at Babu Jagjivan Rao Nagar, Film Nagar at Hyderabad. The art camp witnessed participation of over 500 students participated to learn the nuances of Art.

The motive behind this initiative is to bring about a change and transform the lives of the residents of underprivileged residential units located at Babu Jagjivan Rao Nagar, Film Nagar at Hyderabad

Art camp by Phoenix

Mr. Suresh Chukkapalli, Managing Trustee of Phoenix Foundation said, “I strongly believe that we should strive to bring about a positive change around our surrounding. Every progressive action creates a chain reaction, we with our available resources are doing what best we can, but together, we all have the strength and the power to bring about an enduring change around us”.

“Misaal Hyderabad by Phoenix” aims to make the underprivileged areas cleaner and more hygienic using Community Art as the primary medium and provide an entryway into sanitation, cleanliness drive, and awareness of basic illnesses, skill development and education. It aims at instilling values such as gender equality, social justice, the spirit of community service, eco-friendliness within the people living in such areas”, says Ms. Rouble Nagi of Rouble Nagi Art Foundation.

“The Initiatives would include Cleanliness Drives, Colouring and Dignifying the Slums, Art Camps for Underprivileged Children, Balwadis and Learning Centres for Children, Health Camps for Women and Children, Exposure to Self-Reliance through Women Empowerment Camps, Encouraging Entrepreneurship, Employability and Self-Reliance through the provision of Skill Training”, added Ms. Nagi.

Development of social infrastructure plays an important role in both the economic development of a nation and the development of society’s quality of life. Social infrastructure enhances social wellbeing and furthers economic growth by providing basic services and facilities which allow businesses to develop and flourish. It’s the time for everyone to join hands in creating an equitable society.

SIASAT NEWS