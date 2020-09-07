Climate activists block Warsaw street against gov’t inaction

By Minhaj Adnan Updated: 7th September 2020 7:26 pm IST
Polish police carry protesting environmentalists to the side to clear passage down one of Warsaw's main streets in Warsaw, Poland, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. The Polish chapter of the international environmental group Extinction Rebellion blocked the street to spur the government into better protection of the environment, in a second such action in two days, in Warsaw. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Warsaw: A few hundred Polish climate activists blocked traffic in downtown Warsaw Monday to spur the government into better protection of the environment.

It was the second action since Saturday by Poland’s chapter of the international Extinction Rebellion climate protection group that says world leaders are not doing enough to counter climate change.

With chants and banners saying “We are Rebelling in Order to Live, the group blocked a major street in downtown Warsaw holding up morning traffic. The police checked their documents and carried them to the side to clear the way.

Largely powered by coal, Poland has some of Europe’s worst quality air. Also, water in many of its rivers and lakes is below the required quality standards.

Source: PTI
READ:  China is not a normal state
Categories
World
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close