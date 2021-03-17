Close polluting industries around residential areas of Shastripuram: HC

Hyderabad: Telangana State High Court had instructed Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to issue show-cause notices to the industries which are polluting the residential areas around Shastripuram. The court instructed the GHMC to hear the stand of the industrial units within four weeks and to issue its vacating orders.

The HC also instructed the civil court not to give stay orders in this regard. The polluting industries must get a clear message that they cannot escape from the law.

An HC Division bench comprising Chief Justice Hema Kohli and Justice Vijaysen Reddy had heard a number of petitions to give its interim orders. The Bench exhorted the civil court lawyers to apprise the civil court of the HC rulings. The HC could be approached for a prompt hearing in this regard.

The petitioners’ lawyer had complained that in response to a PIL filed in 2012, the GHMC had taken cosmetic steps.

The GHMC lawyer in response told the HC that 150 industrial units were issued with show-cause notices. However, after the civil court rulings, no action was taken against them. Some of these unties obtained stay orders from the civil court and some approach the High Court.

The High Court had given an ultimatum to the GHMC to take immediate action to close down the polluting units. The High Court expressed its displeasure for the GHMC’s failure to take any action in this regard even after the lapse of seven months.

The High Court bench instructed the electricity department to disconnect the electric connection immediately.

It is said that 345 industries in 30 acres area have been identified which are causing pollution in the area. A total of 146 units have shifted elsewhere after the GHMC notice.