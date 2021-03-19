Closed roads in SCB: KTR’s intervention gives hope to local residents

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to find a solution on the closure of roads in areas that falls under the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB).

State IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday asked principal secretary (municipal administration and urban development) Arvind Kumar to have a preliminary meeting on the closure of roads in SCB.

KTR’s response came in the form of a tweet to local NGO Green Sainikpuri. He wrote, “We will certainly stand with our citizens in ensuring the unwarranted inconvenience is addressed”.

Request @arvindkumar_ias to have a preliminary meeting on the illegal closure of roads in SCB



After KTR’s tweet, Arvind Kumar said that the issue will be taken up with the general officer commanding from the Indian army, stationed in Secunderabad. He also said that attempt will be made to find a mutually agreeable solution.

According to CS Chandrasekhar of Green Sainikpuri, a total of 21 roads have been closed in the SCB area. Residents of Secunderabad, or the areas that fall under the SCB , have been facing commuting issues from years, as the Indian army has closed several roads citing security reasons.