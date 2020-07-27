Closed vans for media to cover Secretariat demolition work

Posted By SM Bilal Last Updated: 27th July 2020 7:26 pm IST

Hyderabad: After high court advisory Telangana Government today allowed media to cover the works of demolition of buildings in Secretariat amid tight police security.

The media in closed vans had a scuffle with police for not allowing to get down at the site for coverage. While some got down from other vehicles the remaining were allowed to cover. Those in open top vehicles were allowed to take videos and photos of dismantling structures.

Despite Corona norms the media personnel were forced to occupy little space in the vehicles and made the trek to demolition site. Officials arranged a few vehicles to media people from BRKR buildings, GHMC to reach Secretariat.

There was hectic work going on in the premises as most of the vicarages were already pulled down.

Removal of L and J block works are still going on with huge workforce involved in the removal of debris as iron piled there. It takes more time to shift the debris as several trucks are being used.

The government plans to build a new Secretariat with modern facilities despite opposition crying foul. It is planned to spend about Rs 500 cr for the purpose.

