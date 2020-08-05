Cloud security top concern for Indian IT managers: Survey

Mumbai: Ransomware and malware, exposed data, compromised accounts, and crypto-jacking make Cloud security the topmost concern of Indian IT managers, said a survey by cybersecurity company Sophos on Wednesday.

Identifying and responding to security incidents is the biggest public Cloud security concern for Indian IT managers followed by managing multiple public cloud providers, data loss/leakage and sudden increases in cloud spend, according to “The State of Cloud Security 2020” report.

A third of Indian IT managers are concerned about convincing their senior management of the need to invest in Cloud security, the results showed.

Surprisingly, only 19 per cent of Indian IT managers view a lack of staff expertise as a top concern.

“The growing demand for remote working coupled with the growing adoption of public cloud services has exposed businesses to cyber attackers in multiple ways. Attackers are increasingly targeting Cloud environments” Sunil Sharma, Managing Director, Sales, Sophos India and Saarc said in a statement.

“The numerous and well-publicised breaches of data storage services have raised Cloud security awareness, but cybercriminals work diligently to stay one step ahead” Sharma said

The survey also pointed out that 32 per cent of Indian organisations hold themselves responsible for maintaining the security of their organisation’s public Cloud environments while 55 per cent of organisations see it as a joint responsibility between them and their cloud services providers/partners.

The findings were based on a global survey that involved more than 3,500 IT managers across 26 countries in Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

Source: IANS