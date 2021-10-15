Clubhouse announces new ‘Music Mode’ for iOS

New Delhi: Popular audio chat app Clubhouse has introduced ‘Music Mode’ as a new setting to help musicians sound their best while performing on the app.

The new mode will give musicians who play live on the social network their own special set of tools to optimize sound quality. As was the case with spatial audio, Music Mode will roll out on iOS first with Android as a fast follow.

“Music Mode optimizes Clubhouse to broadcast your music with high quality and great stereo sound. You’ll also be able to use professional audio equipment for your performance, like external USB microphones or mixing boards,” the company said in a statement.

To enable Music Mode when you are speaking in a room, tap the three dots and select “Audio Quality” from the menu. Then choose the “Music” option to start the jam session.

In addition, Clubhouse is also improving its search bar. Starting with a new update, the app now features it on the top of the screen.

“To start searching, just scroll to the top of your hallway for the search bar. And bonus – you’ll now be able to wave at your friends directly from Search on iOS (and this will be coming to Android soon),” the firm added.

Earlier, Clubhouse announced that it has started rolling out spatial audio feature, which would give a new level of depth to the Clubhouse chats.

The feature aims to give listeners a better feeling of hanging out with a group of other live people. The feature will work with all wired and wireless headphones.