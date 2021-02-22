Cluster-based genome sequencing can detect Covid spike: NCDC chief

By Ashish Srivastava

New Delhi, Feb 22 : National Centre for Disease Control Director, Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, on Monday that a cluster-based genome sequencing of Covid-positive patients is required to detect any unwarranted spike in cases.

Talking to IANS, he said that his suggestion was given in a review meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Monday.

He also cautioned that people in Delhi should not lower their guard against the virus given the volatile situation in disease per se emerging in the country.

“Situation in Delhi is quite under control so far. However, we need to stress again that we remain cautious and not lower our guard, especially when the situation across the country is not in a good scenario. Vigilance is more important in current situations. A cluster-based genome sequencing of the Covid positive people should be adopted,” he said.

The DDMA meeting, chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, was also attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisoda, Health Minister Satyendar Jain, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V.K. Paul, and AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria and other members of the NDMA.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Baijal stated that surveillance, testing, genome sequencing and strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour is required to contain a possibility of resurgence of the Covid-19 infection.

“As advised by experts, stress upon adoption of cluster-based surveillance, testing and genome sequencing strategy, strict enforcement of Covid compliant behaviour along with maintenance of current levels of RT-PCR testing are required to contain any possibility of resurgence of the infection,” he said.

Baijal also advised the Health Department to scale up vaccination efforts in order to enhance immunisation coverage. He also stressed on the need for a campaign to sensitise people about Covid-19 vaccination.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.