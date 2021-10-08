KCR agrees to set up new fruit market on 16-acre Waqf land at airport road

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has agreed to set up another fruit market on 16 acres of Waqf property near the Shamshabad International Airport.

The chief minister instructed state home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy to initiate talks with the fruit merchants to prepare a plan to set up another market on airport road apart from one at Bata Singaram.

AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi presented a proposal to set up a fruit market at Mamidpalli on 16 acres of Waqf property bearing survey number 19. Owaisi said that setting up of the fruit market at Waqf property will not only safeguard the endowment property but will generate income for it.

The chief minister said that all the preparations are made for the transfer of the fruit market at Bata Singaram, and added that he does not have any objection if another market is being set up at Mamaidpalli.