UP CM appoints nodal officers for corona-sensitive districts

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has nominated 15 senior IAS officers as nodal heads of those districts that have reported 20 or more COVID-19 positive cases.

In the corona-sensitive districts, the senior IAS officer, along with a senior police officer and one senior health official, will camp for the next few days and oversee all arrangements regarding tackling of Corona virus.

The officers who have bene designated as nodal officers include Alok Kumar (Agra), Anil Kumar (Firozabad), Deepak Kumar (Lucknow), Mukesh Meshram (Rae Bareli) , T Venkatesh (Meerut), Sudhir Garg (Ghaziabad), Narendra Bhushan (Gautam Buddha Nagar), Anita Meshram (Bulandshahr), Suresh Chandra (Kanpur), Manoj Singh (Moradabad), Ajay Chauhan (Bijnor), Sainthil Pandiyan (Amroha), P Guru Prasad (Saharanpur), Sanjay Kumar (Shamli) and Dheeraj Sahu (Basti).

Source: IANS

