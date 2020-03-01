CM approves new tariff for electricity

A+ A-

Hyderabad: CM of TS KCR has approved the enhancement of electricity tariff. It is probable that these new rates will be applicable from 1stApril.

This enhancement will be applicable for domestic, commercial and industrial categories. For domestic consumers, enhancement will be between 8 and 10 %. Those that consume between 100-1000 units, the enhancement will be 8-10%. For commercial and industrial categories, the enhancement will be maximum.

It is hoped that with the new tariff a sum of Rs 1500 crore would be collected.

It may be mentioned that electricity tariff has been revised after a gap of 4 years, whereas DISCOMs had stressed the need for compensating the loss of RS 15,000 crore.