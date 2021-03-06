CM Gehlot & former CM Vasundhara get vaccinated in Rajasthan

Jaipur, March 5 : : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former CM Vasundhara Raje and state medical health minister Raghu Sharma were on Friday administered the first dose of the corona vaccine.

Both the CM and state health minister visited the Institute of Infection Disease Centre at SMS Hospital, Jaipur, where they were vaccinated and kept under observation for about 30 minutes.

Soon after this, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje reached the SMS hospital and got herself vaccinated.

After getting the vaccine, Gehlot spoke to the media and said that Corona has not yet gone from the country and hence we should not take this disease lightly in view of rising cases in Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra and Punjab.

Gehlot further said that Rajasthan alone accounts for 25% of the vaccination done so far in the entire country.

Appealing to the people, he said: “In Rajasthan, we should not lose the battle which we have won against Corona. So don’t be negligent. As soon as symptoms appear, visit a hospital and seek treatment. The hospitals are giving free treatment for Corona.”

After getting vaccinated, Raje said, “It is a matter of great pride that India is witnessing the biggest vaccination campaign in the world and the production of both the vaccines used are completely indigenous.”

“I would like to thank the health workers Priyanka, Sheeba and Ishrat who gave me this vaccine. Also, I congratulate the entire team of SMS Hospital including Dr. Sudhir Bhandari for making the process of vaccination smooth and easy.”

She also called all those who are eligible to get Covid-19 vaccine to get themselves vaccinated and participate in the creation of a healthy India by defeating the Corona pandemic.

