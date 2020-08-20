CM hails 4 Gujarat cities in top 10 of cleanliness survey

Gandhinagar, Aug 20 : Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday praised the four major cities of the state which have secured a place in the top 10 spots of the ‘Swachh Survekshan 2020 conducted by the central government across the country, and said that these cities have honoured the state.

Gujarat’s four main cities – Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Vadodara have been placed second, fifth, sixth and tenth, respectively, in the recently conducted survey for cleanliness in the major cities of India.

“As the Gujarat government is moving ahead in the direction towards taking Gujarat’s cities to global standards, this placement in the nationwide survey will encourage everyone,” said Rupani.

“The people of Gujarat accepted the insistence and appeal for cleanliness from Gujarat’s two sons, Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and helped place four of its cities in the top 10 in the country,” added Rupani.

The Chief Minister said it is necessary that the state’s cities and towns become clean as well as green. He thanked the people of Gujarat, the mayors of the four cities, office bearers, administrative officials and commissioners of municipal corporations. He also thanked Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri for appreciating Gujarat’s efforts towards cleanliness.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.