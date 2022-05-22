CM Jagan inaugurates AP Pavilion at World Economic Forum 2022

Davos: Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had a busy day at the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2022 here on Sunday meeting dignitaries, captains of industries besides inaugurating the AP Pavilion showcasing the investment opportunities in the State.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the AP Pavilion which has the slogan ‘People, Progress and Possibilities’ which depicts the prowess of State for the flow of investments and explains the various policies of the government besides the geographic advantage with the long coastline among other thrust areas for business partnerships.

Initially Jagan held discussions with Prof. Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF on the potential areas including transforming governance, investing in future areas of education, healthcare, skilling, economic growth and recovery, infrastructure development, port-led industrialization, and how the WEF platform can be leveraged to meet environmental and social governance objectives of the State.

Prof. Schwab was impressed at the potential of Andhra Pradesh, considered as Food Hub of India and has the largest rice belt. He emphasized the important role which could be played by the state in addressing the food shortages.

Prof. Schwab, the German born Engineer extended commitment of the WEF in meeting the objectives laid out in the agreement.

Later, the chief minister met Dr. Shyam Bishen, Head of Health and Healthcare, WEF and discussed on collaborating with the Forum on healthcare, biotechnology and innovation. He hailed the initiatives taken by Government of Andhra Pradesh in building resilient healthcare system through the YSR Village Health Clinics for every 2,000 population, Village / Ward Secretariats decentralized system, ensuring schemes and service benefits to all citizens, Universal Health Coverage – Dr. YSR Aarogyasri – end-to-end cashless health care services, among others.

During the meeting with Hans-Paul Burkner, Chairman of BCG, they discussed about the opportunities emerging in India and specifically, Andhra Pradesh with the global diversification of supply-chains and emphasized the importance of having a single-point interface to ensure seamless facilitation of investments.

The Chief Minister has emphasized that the state’s ranking of #1 also accounts for the feedback of the investors in the EoDB ratings, and given the port-led infrastructure and accessibility to the ports, Andhra Pradesh is the ideal destination acting as the gateway to the east.

Mr. Burkner also regarded the investments and initiatives being taken by the state in ensuring primary education and healthcare is reached to all, and skill development programmes with efficient labour contract will attract investors to the state.

He also emphasized the importance of existing investors being ambassadors of the state and consistent communication with the industry partners would help promote the opportunities in the state.