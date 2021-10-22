CM Jagan Mohan Reddy holds review meeting on clean Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting on clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) and directed the officials to give priority to cleanliness in villages, towns and cities.

According to a press release, during the review meeting, the chief minister asked the officials to use the latest technologies to dispose of waste and adopt best practices that are harmful to people, and the environment. Prevent any trouble from garbage transfer stations to nearby houses in towns and cities, and take measures to remove garbage regularly and ensure no bad smell in the surroundings, he added.

The officials at the review meeting informed Jagan Mohan Reddy that the power plant which will generate electricity from waste in Guntur is ready and Reddy asked the officials to focus on setting up power plants in the proposed areas.

The chief minister urged the officials to focus on maintenance of toilets and ensure they are clean and added to give dustbins to those who do not have them in the villages and conduct tests on water and air pollution through village clinics and get reports on sanitation in the villages and take necessary measures.

He instructed the officials to clean drinking water tanks regularly, focus on measures to be taken to prevent the spread of diseases and maintenance of sewers, and set up sewage treatment plants at required locations and ensure sewage water is not stored at residential locations.

The chief minister directed the officials to appoint efficient officers in the command control room for overseeing the implementation of CLAP programs and ensure the official in charge respond to the complaints regularly and take appropriate measures, stated the release.