CM Jagan to launch schemes to provide nutritional diet on Sept 1

Amaravati: With an aim to provide complete nutritional diet for pregnant women and lactating mothers and children, The Andhra Pradesh government is all set to launch yet another populist scheme YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus on September 1.

The supplementary nutrition via YSR Sampoorna Poshana and YSR Sampoorna Poshana schemes will be provided through Anganwadi centers. The two schemes will address malnutrition and anemia among pregnant and lactating mothers and children aged between 6 – 72 months.

As many as 30,16,000 pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children belonging to BPL families will be benefited from this scheme, the state government said. An annual budget of Rs. 1,900 will be allocated to supply nutritious food.

While YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus is intended to supply nutritious food exclusively in 77 Tribal areas covering 8 ITDAs, 52 ICDS projects, and 8320 Anganwadi Centres, all the remaining urban and rural areas lying in plain lands will be covered under YSR Sampoorna Poshana.

A comprehensive mobile application was developed by the Department of Women Development and Child Welfare in order to effectively monitor the implementation of the schemes, a statement by the state government read.

Earlier this month, Jagan launched a scheme promoting entrepreneurial opportunities for women—YSR Cheyutha. Under this scheme, about 23 lakh women belonging to SC, ST, OBC and Minority communities in the age group of 45-60 years will get a direct cash transfer of Rs 18,750 per year aggregating to Rs 75,000 in four years. The government also approved YSR Aasara, under which loan outstanding of over Rs 27,000 crore belonging to women self-help groups (SHGs) would be waived in four installments.