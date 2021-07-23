CM KCR extends best wishes to Indian athletes for Tokyo Olympics



Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday has conveyed best wishes to Indian sports persons participating in the 32nd Olympics in Tokyo, starting from July 23.

In a statement, CM stated that the prestigious sports event witness participation from countries across the globe and is a symbol of diversity, peace and harmony.

The chief minister wished Indian sports persons to win many Gold and other medals at the Tokyo Olympics. The CM desired that Indian athletes to shine and the nation’s flag is held high on the world stage.

జపాన్ దేశం టోక్యోలో నేటి నుంచి ప్రారంభం కానున్న 32వ ఒలింపిక్స్ క్రీడల్లో పాల్గొంటున్న భారత క్రీడాకారులకు సీఎం శ్రీ కేసీఆర్ శుభాకాంక్షలు తెలిపారు. ప్రపంచ దేశాలు పాల్గొనే ఒలింపిక్స్, విశ్వానికి శాంతి సౌభ్రాతృత్వాలను విరజిమ్మే ఆటల సింగిడికి ప్రతిరూపంగా నిలుస్తాయని అభివర్ణించారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) July 23, 2021

The Olympic Games will be held in the Japanese capital Tokyo from today-July 23. A team of top players from India is participating in this mega event.

The Olympic Games, which begin on Friday, will end on August 8. A total of 11,324 athletes from 206 countries will compete in the World Games in Tokyo and athletes will compete for medals in 339 events overall.