CM KCR, Guv Tamilisai convey greetings on Bakrid

The Chief Minister said one should show mercy, compassion, sacrifice and patience towards others and this should be learned from Bakrid.

By IANS|   Published: 21st July 2021 2:41 pm IST
CM KCR, Guv Tamilisai convey greetings on Bakrid
Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan conveyed Eid-al-Adha greetings to the people in the state.

“Bakrid is a symbol of sacrifice, one should follow the message of peace as preached by the Prophet,” said Rao conveying greetings to Muslims.

The Chief Minister said one should show mercy, compassion, sacrifice and patience towards others and this should be learned from Bakrid.

MS Education Academy

Similarly, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the special occasion should bring peace, joy, good health and prosperity to everyone.

“Bakrid symbolizes sacrifice and supreme devotion. Wishing you all a blissful Eid-ul-Adha,” Soundararajan added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button