CM KCR, Guv Tamilisai convey greetings on Bakrid

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan conveyed Eid-al-Adha greetings to the people in the state.

“Bakrid is a symbol of sacrifice, one should follow the message of peace as preached by the Prophet,” said Rao conveying greetings to Muslims.

The Chief Minister said one should show mercy, compassion, sacrifice and patience towards others and this should be learned from Bakrid.

Similarly, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the special occasion should bring peace, joy, good health and prosperity to everyone.

“Bakrid symbolizes sacrifice and supreme devotion. Wishing you all a blissful Eid-ul-Adha,” Soundararajan added.