CM KCR is using former IPS officer to harass BJP workers : Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today warned retired IPS officer of the state Prabhakar Rao of facing dire consequences after their party come into power.

He alleged that the CM is using former IGP Prabhakar Rao as a tool to harass the BJP workers.

He said that they would conduct an inquiry into the illegal assets of Prabhakar Rao. He made these remarks while addressing a gathering in the city .

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the BJP would form the government in the state after 2023 assembly elections. He alleged that the police of the state were attacking the Party activists at the behest of CM KCR. He also alleged that the police kept the tribals of gurrampodu thanda of Nalgonda district for 60 days in jail and applied third degree torture on them.

He also alleged that the state police had violated orders of high court of the state on the issue over the land. He claimed that the police attacked the party activists and leaders mercilessly when they tried to fight on behalf of the tribals.

Sanjay demanded the state government to withdraw the cases filed against the tribals and the Party activists in the issue. He hoped that the party would win in the upcoming by-elections in Nagarjuna sagar assembly constituency.

He reiterated his allegations on the twin murders of advocate couple in Peddapally district and termed it as a state sponsored murders. He said that the days were not far when the own party MLAs of the ruling TRS party would rebel against KCR.