CM KCR: No one can stop Dalit bandhu scheme post November 4

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in his presidential address at the TRS plenary session held at Hitex on Monday, asserted that no one including the Election Commission of India (ECI) can stop the implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the state after November 4 when the model code of conduct will cease to be in force in Huzurabad constituency.

The statement is followed by the decision of the ECI to suspend the Dalit Bandhu scheme in the constituency. KCR urged the people of the Huzurabad constituency not to be disheartened by it.

“TRS candidate Gellu Srinivas Yadav will win the by-election with the blessings of the voters of Huzurabad. He will resume the scheme as your MLA after November 4 and implement it successfully,” he proclaimed.

Furthermore, the chief minister promised that the scheme would be implemented for all Dalit families before the end of December this year where the scheme is being implemented on pilot basis. “Upon successful implementation, teams from the remaining constituencies will visit Huzurabad and study the scheme to replicate it successfully in their constituencies,” he added.

Moreover, he stated “I am also going to visit all constituencies where the Dalit Bandhu scheme is being implemented on pilot basis. By March next year, the Dalit Bandhu will be implemented in all Assembly constituencies.”

In reply to the allegations of the opposition parties on the Dalit Bandhu scheme, KCR said that the amount being invested on the scheme was minimal compared to the overall outcome and its benefit. He remarked ” investment on Dalit Bandhu was neither a subsidy nor a wasted expenditure, but a capital asset building exercise to improve the socio-economic condition of Dalit families. As per estimates of economists, about Rs 1.7 lakh crore investment required for the scheme would soon turn into Rs 10 lakh crore wealth for the State.”

Speaking ahead of Huzurabad-by polls, the re-elected president of TRS said that we must ensure that all the downtrodden sections in the State prosper and that the Dalit Bandhu scheme will not be limited to SCs alone, as It will be extended to all other sections of society including tribals, BCs, economically backward sections among upper castes and also minorities. “We will not be narrow-minded in implementing the schemes on the basis of religion and caste like others,” he said.