CM KCR reviews measures taken to contain spread of COVID-19

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan reviewed measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the State. He inquired with the officials concerned on the situation prevailing in several districts and maintenance of the containment zones.

He also discussed the guidelines issued by the Centre on the lockdown conditions and the measures to be taken by the State government, stated Telangana CMO in a statement.

Medical and Health Minister Etela Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Principal secretaries S Narsing Rao, Shanta Kumari, Janardhan Reddy, Ramakrishna Rao and others were also present.

Telangana CM has instructed that proper action should be taken based on the situation arising out from time to time with regard to the spread of coronavirus in the State.

Chief Minister wanted the condition of those affected with the virus should be monitored on a regular basis. He urged the people to follow the lockdown being implemented, to contain the spread of the virus, without fail.

Meanwhile, Twenty-one new cases of coronavirus were reported in Telangana on Sunday, taking the total number of active cases to 508 in the State.

Source: ANI

