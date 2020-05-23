CM KCR is a scamster, alleges BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP State chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar Today termed CM KCR as the CM of scams in the state. He alleged that the CM was indulging all kinds of illegal acts to earn illegal money. He made these remarks after submitting a representation to the governor of the state Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan in the city along with a delegation of the party leaders.

In the representation he urged the governor to order an inquiry into the irregularities being committed in the Kaleswaram Lift irrigation project. Speaking to media persons later, he alleged that KCR had invited fresh tenders by dividing the Kaleswaram lift irrigation project into small packages. He also alleged that the CM was looting the state by inviting tenders to the packages by ignoring the ongoing lockdown. He also alleged that the CM was also taking credit for all the old projects.

Referring to the press meets being held by the CM, he mocked that the press conferences of the CM had become a laughing stock in the state. He said that the CM was under the impression that the media was in his favour. Sanjay also alleged that the CM was controlling the media by threatening it. He made it clear that BJP was not against the development projects in the state.

