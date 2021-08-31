CM KCR to meet opposition leaders to revive federal front

Hyderabad: The proposed tour of Chief Minister KCR to Delhi is leading to the revival of federal front speculations. The Chief Minister will meet anti-BJP and anti-Congress leaders for reviving the federal front.

KCR is leaving for Delhi on September 1 and will return on September 3. During his three days stay in Delhi he will lay down TRS national office Foundation stone on September 2.

The Chief Minister is expected to stay in Delhi for one more day after the stone laying ceremony. During this period, he will meet the opposition leaders to exchange views on the revival of the federal front.

Some national leaders like Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other senior leaders like Sharad Pawar and others are actively trying to work for a united opposition front along with Congress to dislodge the BJP government.

Instead of being part of the united opposition front, KCR is trying to be active in national politics through a federal front. His efforts failed in the past but this time it looks that due to the continuous failures of Congress, other opposition leaders may lend the support for federal front efforts to form an anti-BJP and anti-Congress front.