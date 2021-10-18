CM KCR to visit Yadadri temple tomorrow for review of works

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will leave the city on Tuesday at 11.30 am for a visit to the Yadadri temple at Bhongir district. He will examine ongoing works to convert the hillock shrine into a major religious and tourist attraction.

According to a press release from the chief minister’s office, the inauguration date of the Yadadri temple has been decided in consultation with the pontiff of the shrine Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. The chief minister is likely to announce the date of inauguration along with the yagams (religious ceremonies) that will be held to mark the inauguration of the temple complex after his visit.

KCR will also announce the details and dates of the Maha Sudarshan Yagam to be held subsequently. As of now, works on the prestigious project are ongoing to convert the hill shrine as a major religious and tourist attraction at an estimated cost of Rs 1200 crore.

This is one of the state government’s major tourism projects it has undertaken. The beautification works also include the construction of a ring road around the hill shrine, which is close to completion. KCR will review the progress of pending works for which timelines have been set.