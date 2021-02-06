CM KCR turned Telangana into a debt ridden state: Bandi Sanjay

By SM Bilal|   Published: 6th February 2021 9:09 pm IST

Hyderabad: State President of BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar today slammed the Chief Minister of the State KCR and alleged that the CM had turned a surplus Telangana state into a debt ridden state.

He also alleged that the TRS led state government was gaining publicity by changing the names of the schemes of central government.

Commenting on the Annual Budget of the central government, he claimed that both CM KCR and state Finance Minister Harish Rao were happy about the central budget while noting that the two leaders would have criticized the BJP led central government if the justice was not done to the state in the budget .

He asked the CM and ruling party leaders to give their suggestions instead of leveling baseless allegations about it.

