CM KCR visits Gandhi hospital; reaches out to patients in ICU

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday visited the state-run Gandhi hospital and interacted with the COVID-19 patients who are receiving treatment in the facility.

KCR, along with state finance minister T Harish Rao and others, arrived at Gandhi hospital this afternoon and directly went into the emergency and ICU wards. He personally inquired about the health conditions of the COVID-19 patients and told them not to worry since the doctors are working hard to ensure their speedy recovery,

@TelanganaCMO on Wednesday visited Gandhi hospital. During the maiden visit, he interacted with the patients and also reached out at ICU pic.twitter.com/Ic4REq3JGF — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 19, 2021

After interacting with the doctors and nurses, KCR also expressed satisfaction over the services being rendered by the Gandhi Hospital.

The chief minister also inquired with the hospital authorities on the availability of emergency medicines and oxygen supplies.

Interestingly, this is KCR’s first visit to the Gandhi Hospital after the formation of Telangana state in 2014. He is currently in charge of health portfolio, after Eatala Rajender was stripped off from the cabinet early this month.