CM KCR will soon go to jail: Bandi Sanjay

SM BilalPublished: 14th December 2020 6:29 pm IST

Hyderabad: The State President of BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar today made sensational remarks against the chief minister of the State KCR and added that the CM would soon go to jail. He made these remarks while addressing media persons in national capital New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion he claimed that they had long said about the Delhi visit of the CM. He made it clear that they would not apologize the CM even if he bowed before the union ministers repeatedly. He claimed that the CM had undertaken the Delhi to divert the attention of the people of the State. Sanjay also said that the people of the state had taught a befitting lesson to the ruling TRS Party in the GHMC elections.

He alleged that the CM had not come out of his farm house during the floods in the state capital. Commenting on the claims of the CM over Kaleswaram lift irrigation project issue, he asked if the state was his kingdom.

