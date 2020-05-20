CM KCR’s proposed new agri policy is faulty: Uttam

TPCC Chief, MP Capt Uttam Kumar Reddy,Task Force Chairman Marri Sashidhar Reddy, former PCC President V Hanumantha Rao distributing food items and flagging off buses with migrant workers to UP & Orissa from Gandhi Bhavan today. Congress Party is Organising buses every day for migrant workers from Telangana to different states.

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President & Nalgonda MP Capt. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao postpone the implementation of the new policy on regulated cropping pattern for next year after holding comprehensive deliberations with all the stakeholders, especially farmers.

TPCC chief discusses proposed policy with Kisan Congress

TPCC Chief asks CM KCR to postpone implementation on a new policy

The state can’t dictate farmers on crop cultivation with just one week left for sowing

He was addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday along with All India Kisan Cell Vice-Chairman M. Kodanda Reddy, Covid-19 Task Force Chairman Marri Shashidhar Reddy, ex-minister G. Chinna Reddy and AICC Secretary Vamshichand Reddy.

Uttam Kumar Reddy informed that the party had a detailed discussion the proposed agricultural policy based on the information available in public domain. He said there were lot of doubts and apprehensions and no clarity on what the policy stands for.

Therefore, he said that the policy was too faulty and could not be introduced and implemented at once. He said that the State Government did not consult anyone before trying to introduce a policy to regulate cropping pattern.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the proposed policy should be implemented from next year as less than a week was left for beginning of sowing for Kharif season. At this stage, he said that the State Government could not force the farmers on cultivating the crops of its choice.

He said that the State Government could draft a comprehensive policy after holding a discussion with farmers, scientists and opposition parties and start implementation from next year onwards. He said that the Congress party was strongly opposed to the proposed policy in its present form.

The TPCC Chief accused CM KCR of threatening the farmers of serious consequences if they refused to grow crops to be decided by State Government. He said it was unethical and illegal on the part of Chief Minister to threaten to stop financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu if farmers refused to follow regulated cropping pattern.

He described CM KCR’s warnings as a direct insult to all the farmers and said that the Congress party would launch an agitation to protect the rights and interests of Telangana farmers.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that there has been an increase in a number of suicides by farmers ever since TRS came to power. He said Telangana has emerged on the second position in the country in farmers’ suicides.

He also accused KCR of cheating the farmers on crop loan waiver promise. He said even after a one-and-a-half-year of winning elections, KCR did not fulfil the promise of waiving off crop loans up to Rs. 1 lakh. Similarly, he said nearly 40% of farmers were being denied assistance under the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

The TPCC chief said CM KCR should have apologised to farmers for his government’s failure to procure paddy and other agriculture produce from farmers. Instead of taking corrective measures to undo the injustices done with farmers, he said KCR has come up with a fresh proposal of regulating cropping pattern to divert people’s attention.

He said that the factors like the supply of seeds and purchase of cotton were not in the control of the State Government. Therefore, on what grounds, KCR is advising farmers to cultivate cotton? He asked adding that CM KCR should give a guarantee to pay Rs. 7,000 per quintal before asking farmers to grow cotton instead of some other crop.

Similarly, he said that the Congress party would not tolerate if the State Government pressurises maize, paddy and other farmers.

