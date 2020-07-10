CM knew temple, mosque demolition, allege Revanth and Shabbir

Hyderabad: TPCC Working President & Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy said that the demolition of Nalla Pochamma Temple and two mosques in the Secretariat complex would be remembered as a Black Day in the history of Telangana.

Revanth Reddy, along with former minister and ex-Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, ex-MP Konda Vishveshwara Reddy, and other leaders, was addressing a press conference at his residence in Jubilee Hills on Friday.

Revanth Reddy said that the Secretariat complex, along with Nalla Pochamma Temple and two mosques, were being demolished only to satisfy the superstitious beliefs of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao who wants his son K. Tarakarama Rao to become the next CM. He alleged that the Chief Minister has shown that his sentiments and superstitions were much above the religious sentiments of all other communities.

He said as per the directions of Supreme Court, no permanent structure could be built near Hussainsagar. He announced that he would go to the Supreme Court in this regard. He also slammed the BJP and MIM for their silence on the demolition of temple and mosque. He asked,”Why MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi is not protesting against the demolition of mosque? He also demanded that Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy speak on this issue.

The TPCC Working President said that as many as 16 Chief Ministers ruled the state from the same Secretariat complex without any hindrance. However, by demolishing the old Secretariat, KCR has tried not only to erase the history, but also attacked the heritage, culture, beliefs and popular sentiments. He said that most of the blocks in the Secretariat were recently constructed or renovated at a huge cost and they were in perfect working conditions. However, hundreds of crores of public money were turned into debris as one man wanted his insane thoughts to prevail.

The Congress leader said that the demolition was carried out without taking any environmental clearances. He said the norms prescribed by the National Green Tribunal were also ignored. He said that the demolition has generated huge quantity of debris and it would be a Herculean task to safely dispose off that debris.

Revanth Reddy said that lot of sentiments were attached with the Nalla Pochamma Temple as it was linked with Telangana movement. He said such a structure should’ve been preserved at any cost. Instead, it was turned into debris without a giving a second thought. He alleged that Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and DGP Mahender Reddy directly supervised the demolition of places of worship and they were the first structures to be razed in the Secretariat complex.

Meanwhile, Shabbir Ali said that the statement issued by the Chief Minister on the issue was quite disappointing. He said that all citizens of Telangana were deeply hurt due to the demolition of mosque and temple in the Secretariat. He said it was strange that religious structures were illegally demolished in the Secretariat on the orders of the Chief Minister. He said the development was unprecedented and would be remembered in history for wrong reasons.

Shabbir Ali said that CM KCR was treating the assets of Telangana as his personal ‘jagir‘ and ransacking the state’s heritage and culture. He also condemned the statement of MIM President Asaduddin Owaisi wherein he Tweeted welcoming the announcement of CM KCR of re-constructing the mosque and temple. He said that the Chief Minister did not promise that mosque would be re-constructed at the same place. He reminded that the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmbhoomi dispute pertained to the reconstruction of the holy site at its original location. He said the longest legal battle was fought for several years as Muslims were not willing to accept an alternate place. However, he said Asaduddin Owaisi has agreed to shift the mosque which had no disputed status.

Shabbir Ali said that the demolition of mosques and temple were carried out with full knowledge of the Chief Minister. He said even Asaduddin Owaisi was aware that the mosques were being razed and for the same reason he went around hospitals on Thursday to divert people’s attention.