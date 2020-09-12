CM makes big announcement: Registration of Waqf lands stopped

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that registration of Waqf and endowment land will be stopped from Saturday onward by including them in New Revenue Act. Answering to the question regarding New Revenue Act in the assembly, chief minister said he will issue orders in this connection on Saturday.

He said, after complete land survey in the state, status of Waqf and endowment lands will be decided. He said from Saturday onwards registration of land recorded in Waqf gazette will not be undertaken. Construction permission will also be not granted from municipality and gram Panchayat nor any NOC will be issued.

KCR said as per the section 22A of the Revenue Act the government has right to stop registration process. He revealed that there is 87,235 acre endowment land out of them 20000 acre is secure. 77538 acre Waqf lands are gazette notified. These lands are attached to 33929 institutions. And 57423 acre Waqf lands are under encroachment. There are 6938 encroachers. Notices have been served to 6074 and orders to vacate the land have been served to 2186. He disclosed that only 10 FIR have been registered in connection with Waqf properties.

KCR said I promise to protect 77000 Waqf land and registration of waqf land will not be done. He assured that Waqf lands will be used according to Mansha-e-Waqf.

