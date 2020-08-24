CM to visit rain-hit north K’taka districts on Tuesday

Bengaluru, Aug 24 : Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will undertake an aerial survey of the 3 rain-hit districts in the state’s northern region on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by flash floods and overflowing rivers, an official said on Monday.

“Yediyurappa will fly to Belagavi in a helicopter from Bengaluru on Tuesday and travel to the Almatti dam in the adjacent Bagalkot district for taking stock of the situation after heavy rains and flooding of villages near the banks of the overflowing Krishna, Malaprabha and Ghataprabha rivers,” an official in the Chief Minister’s Office told IANS here.

Timely and active monsoon have led to heavy and widespread rains in the coastal, central and northern regions of the southern state since June 1, filling reservoirs, lakes, and other water bodies in catchment areas.

“Intense rains and gusty winds, however, led to turgid rivers and their tributaries after neighbouring Maharashtra dams discharged excess water into Almatti and Narayanpura dams in the state,” said the official.

The Chief Minister will also review relief operations in the region, as hundreds of people are sheltered in makeshift camps after their homes in low-laying areas were submerged.

Yediyurappa will also pray and worship Krishna river by offering ‘Bagina’ at the Almatti dam, which is brimming with rainwater up to 518 metres as against its full height of 519 metres.

The Chief Minister offered ‘Bagina’ to the Cauvery river at KRS dam in Mandya and Kabini river in Mysuru district on August 21, as copious rains filled all 4 reservoirs in the river basin.

In a related development, state Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi will conduct ‘Ganga puja’ for the Vanivilas Sagar dam in Chitradurga district before releasing the water from the Upper Bhadra river project on Thursday.

“Four pumps will be switched on to release water into the canal from Vedavathi river. The Bhadra dam water level reached 182 feet on Sunday as against its maximum 186 feet,” the official added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.