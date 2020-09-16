CM Yogi Adityanath to participate in Guru Dakshina ceremony

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 16th September 2020 4:59 pm IST
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to visit Gorakhpur today, to participate in Guru Dakshina ceremony of RSS

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Gorakhpur district and participate in ‘Guru Dakshina’ ceremony of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Wednesday.

He is on a two-day visit to Gorakhpur.

‘Guru Dakshina’ ceremony will be held in the Deeksha Bhawan Auditorium of Gorakhpur University on Wednesday evening.

As per the schedule, he will stay at Gorakhnath temple on Wednesday night. On Thursday, the Chief Minister will provide artificial equipment to the differently-abled in the Yatri Bhavan of Gorakhnath Temple under the BJP’s “Seva Saptah” initiative. 

Source: ANI
