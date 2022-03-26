CM Yogi directs officials to prepare action plan for next 100 days

Lucknow: A day after assuming office as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive term, Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the next 100 days, six months and a year to fulfil the promises made by the party during polls and to help the state achieve USD 1 trillion economy.

In a meeting with the high officials of the government in Yojana Bhawan, the Chief Minister highlighted the need to implement the promises made in the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra by the BJP before the elections.

“The target is to make Uttar Pradesh the number one State of the country and the state’s economy as the number one economy of the country. The roadmap for the future should be prepared with teamwork and inter-departmental coordination. For this work ‘Team UP’ will have to be engaged with full commitment. To make the state’s economy USD1 trillion, 10 primary sectors should be identified,” Yogi said.

Emphasising the need for continuing the “good governance” established in the last five years, the Chief Minister said that the government’s challenge is to outscore the works done in the first term as against the challenge of “mismanagement” when the government had first come to power in 2017.

“In the first term, our challenge was from mismanagement. Good governance has been established in the last five years. Now in the next five years, our competition will be with the works of our own first term. Now our competition with ourselves will start to further strengthen good governance. In such a situation, the establishment of good governance has to be carried forward with more strength,” he said.

Yogi also stressed on the effective continuation of the government’s “zero-tolerance policy” against corruption and directed the officials to include technology for the widespread reach of the schemes.

“Since our government’s inception, we have had a zero-tolerance policy regarding corruption since its inception. This should be effectively continued. Technology should be included on a large scale to achieve the objective of taking the schemes to every nook and corner of the state,” Yogi said.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister chaired the first cabinet meeting at 10 am on Saturday in Lok Bhawan, Lucknow.

Earlier on Friday, Adityanath took oath as the chief minister of the state in a jam-packed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow having a crowd of more than 50,000 in attendance. A total of 52 ministers took oath as ministers, including two deputy Chief Ministers.