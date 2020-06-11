CMO of CRPF tests positive for COVID-19 in Delhi

New Delhi: A Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital.

The CMO has been shifted to a private hospital in Delhi’s Okhla area.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in CRPF stands at 544, including 353 recovered cases and four deaths due to the virus.

Source: ANI

